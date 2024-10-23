EDWARDSVILLE – Junior Macie Begley (O'Fallon, Mo.) from the women's soccer team has received Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors after her performance against Southern Indiana.

Begley scored her second goal of the season against Southern Indiana. She was scored half way through he first half off a corner kick during the 23rd minutes of the game.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week Honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.

About Prairie Farms :

Prairie Farms is a farmer-owned cooperative, meaning the company is owned and operated by over 600 farm families. They have selflessly taken on the tremendous task of producing nutritious, high-quality milk for a growing population, which requires being on the job 24/7,365 days a year. Prairie Farms has represented American agriculture since its founding in 1938. For more information on Prairie Farms, visit http://www.prairefarms.com/

