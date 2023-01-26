PIASA - MaCaylin Day is a strong athlete in multiple sports for the Southwestern High School Piasa Birds.

For the 2022-2023 girls' basketball season, Day is the Southwestern leading scorer. She also is a standout in girls' soccer, an outside hitter in volleyball, and will be counted on heavily in the spring by the Piasa Birds. MaCaylin's goal is to play college soccer. Southwestern had a strong girls' soccer team last season.

MaCaylin is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for the Piasa Birds. MaCaylin has even spent some time in cross-country in her Southwestern career.

The Piasa Birds’ athlete said one of the key things she has learned from sports participation is that "if you want something, you have to work for it."

Southwestern head girls basketball coach Darren Mosley said MaCaylin always “plays hard.”

“She is not only our leading scorer, but she always has the assignment of guarding the other team’s best permitter player,” Mosley said. “She is the leader on the team and in the entire school.”

