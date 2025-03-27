Our Daily Show Interview! Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee State of the Race '25

ALTON – Ward 2 Alderwoman Carolyn MacAfee outlined her priorities, goals, and more for our State of the Race 2025 coverage as she seeks re-election for another term in the upcoming April 1, 2025 elections.

In addition to serving on the board of Pride, Inc. since 1984, MacAfee has been Alton’s Ward 2 Alderwoman for the past 12 years – which she takes as a sign she “must be doing something right.”

“I’m very quick to act. I know what to do, I know where to go,” MacAfee said. “About once a month, I will drive my whole ward, and if I see something I think should be corrected, I turn it in myself.

“All aldermen should be aware of what’s going on in their ward, and I am.”

MacAfee also wants Ward 2 residents to know what’s going on in their neighborhoods. Going forward, she plans to hold Ward 2 meetings every month, mirroring and possibly combining with ongoing Ward 1 meetings. These public forums, open to all Altonians, offer residents a look at what’s happening in other wards as well.

Another high-priority issue for MacAfee is repairing the streets of Alton. While many street repairs are either ongoing or yet to be completed, MacAfee aknowledged the Public Works Department doesn’t have an endless supply of funding. In fact, one thing she plans to continue doing if re-elected is help the city spend its tax dollars most effectively.

“One of your biggest jobs [as an alderperson] is to meet with your department heads and the mayor when it comes budget time, and you help them navigate the budget,” MacAfee said. “You look for overspending, you look for things they want to buy that they don’t really need.

“A big part of an Alderman’s job is to make sure the city is using your tax dollars to the best use.”

As constituents remain concerned about problem properties in their neighborhoods, MacAfee said the city critically needs a Director of Code Enforcement – a position it currently lacks. She also emphasized the importance of holding landlords accountable for the properties they rent out.

Among the accomplishments MacAfee highlighted over her tenure was the placement of additional stop signs at the intersection of 20th and Alby Streets in Alton. She said converting the intersection into a four-way stop has significantly reduced traffic accidents in the area.

MacAfee has also lead community beautification projects and their passage through City Council, such as the landscaping at the intersection of Piasa and Broadway. She continues advocating for a clean, attractive Alton by helping beautify parks like Dormann Square Park in consultation with local neighbors.

For MacAfee, learning how to be an effective alderperson was a year-long research project she undertook before ever running for the position. During that year, she studied city ordinances and the City Code to prepare herself, since there’s no employee manual on how to be represent Ward 2.

MacAfee now faces two challengers in the April 1, 2025 election: Martha Pfister and Tiana Gipson. Even if MacAfee loses her re-election bid, she said she’s willing to pass on her expertise to the next Ward 2 Alderwoman, because she wants “to see our city run right.”

In the meantime, whether or not MacAfee secures another term, she will remain responsive to Ward 2 residents as long as she’s their alderwoman.

“I encourage anybody in my ward, they can call me,” MacAfee said. “I have a city email … I check it every day, I will respond to you.”

As listed on the City of Alton website, MacAfee can be reached at 618-304-4315 or cmacafee@cityofaltonil.gov.

For more insights from MacAfee, check out her full State of the Race 2025 interview at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

