EDWARDSVILLE - Some are asking: "What does the future hold for Mabel," the mannequin display pilot for so many years in the cockpit of the U.S. Navy A7E II Corsair on display at Robert C. Stille Township Park in Edwardsville.

The Edwardsville Police Department recovered Mabel and returned it to the Edwardsville Township Office on Wednesday. Mabel had been missing for several months and was discovered at the home of an area juvenile.

“We are grateful to the Edwardsville Police Department for their diligent work in recovering this important artifact of our aircraft’s history,” said Edwardsville Township Supervisor Fred Schulte. “Mabel is now home and is resting comfortably.”

Jeanne Wojcieszak of the Edwardsville Township Office said because of the restoration process that has been completed, Mabel would not be able to be returned to the cockpit.

Wojcieszak was uncertain if there would be any move to display Mabel somehow in the future. She said the Township officials would ponder any decision of that nature in the coming days. She agreed with Schulte, she and many others in Edwardsville area are glad to see Mabel back home. She said Mabel does appear worn, both in her clothing and hat from so many years out in day-to-day weather conditions.

The A-7E Corsair II has been on display at Township Park since 1991 and was lowered over the Memorial Weekend holiday to begin its restoration by volunteers coordinated by the Flight Deck Veterans Group. Restoration was completed and the aircraft was raised back on its display pedestal in late October.

Looking at Mabel and smiling, she said, "Mabel is resting comfortably now and we plan to let her rest."

