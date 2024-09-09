EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis remains unblemished with a 2-0 record after its first two weeks of football play.

The Flyers downed Covington, Ga., Newton 28-21 this past weekend at East St. Louis for its second win.

TaRyan Martin ran for a 21-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, and the East Side defense made it stand up to gain the win over Covington Newton in the nightcap of the doubleheader.

Larevious "Fresh" Woods ran for 49 yards and the game's first touchdown from six yards out, while quarterback Kendrick Lyons was 11-of-13 passing for 133 yards and two touchdowns for East St. Louis. Lyons has been sensational in his start for the Flyers.

On the season, Lyons is 34 of 39 passing for 410 yards. He has a 107.9 quarterback rating, according to Max Preps.

Lyons connected on TD passes of 23 yards to Leron Baker, Jr., and eight yards to Armaad Sharp this past weekend. The Flyers' Christopher Bennett, Jr. also caught three passes for 52 yards.

The Flyers are now 2-0, while the Rams go to 1-3.

East St. Louis plays at Imhotep Charter at 7 p.m. on Friday, then travels to Belleville East for a 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, Southwestern Conference afternoon game.

