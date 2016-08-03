Left-handed reliever Tyler Lyons becomes the latest St. Louis Cardinals player to head to the disabled list due to what the team described as a stress reaction in his right knee. Manager Mike Matheny actually shared the news following last night’s loss in Cincinnati.

“Yeah, we just had to put Tyler Lyons on the disabled list,” said Matheny. “Just kind of been over time. We knew it last week, trying to treat it and get ahead of it and not over-use him. Trying to pick our spots and see if we could get ahead of it–just wasn’t getting any better so we got it looked at.”

The move is retroactive to July 31st as Lyons’ last appearance was the day before in which he allowed two hits and two runs in 0.2 innings pitched. Prior to that, he had delivered 11.2 consecutive innings of scoreless relief.

With Lyons headed to the 15-day DL, the Cardinals have recalled lefty Dean Kiekhefer–who had just been optioned to Memphis prior to last night’s game.

Kiekhefer has made a total of 14 appearances for St. Louis, going 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in 13.0 innings pitched. He’s been unscored upon in each of his last six appearances dating back to June 3.

WEAVER HEADED TO MEMPHIS

–Cardinals pitching prospect Luke Weaver has been promoted to Memphis (AAA). The right-hander allowed two runs on six hits over 7.0 innings pitched for Springfield on Tuesday night–his fourth consecutive outing of pitching into at least the 7th inning.

Overall, he was 6-3 with a 1.40 ERA in 12 starts for Springfield. He struck out 88 batters with 10 walks in 77 innings pitched.

Weaver was recently a guest on St. Louis Baseball Weekly and discussed his success this season and growth overall as a pitcher…