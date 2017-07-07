Lyndsey Timmermann of the AMH Emergency Department, standing fifth from left, is the July Alton Memorial Employee of the Month.

ALTON - A caring nature for people is something that works well in the health care profession.

Patient care tech Lyndsey Timmermann of the Alton Memorial Hospital's Emergency Department is the July Alton Memorial Employee of the Month for her daily efforts to properly treat and care for patients, always with a smile on her face.

Timmerman’s co-workers say that Lyndsey simply loves people and is in the right profession.

She takes amazing care of her patients - and always with a smile on her face. She has things done before we even realize it needs done. If you ask her to do anything, she gladly does it without complaint.

“Lyndsey exhibits service excellence, leadership and personal accountability. She is always adapting to change and does so with ease and grace. She is an awesome team player, a huge asset to the ER and is a big part of its success."

