CHAMPAIGN — Roxana's Lyndon Thies earned a second-place finish in the Class 1A State Finals at the 165-pound weight class on Saturday, falling to Bowden Delaney of Tremont in a closely contested match that ended with a score of 7-4.

Thies began the tournament with a narrow 9-8 victory over Ayden Larkin of Hoopston in the preliminary round. He then advanced to the quarterfinals, where he secured an 11-3 major decision against Brock Finch of Coal City.

In the semifinals, Thies continued his strong performance with an 11-6 decision over Arkail Griffin of Chicago Hope, setting the stage for the championship match against Delaney.

Earlier in the season, Thies demonstrated his skill by winning his regional title with a pin over Granger Motch at the 2:21 mark. He advanced to the state finals after winning by medical forfeit at the Carterville sectional.

Last year, Thies finished fourth in the same competition, showcasing his progression in the sport.

