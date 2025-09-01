ALTON – OSF HealthCare Rehabilitation Services in Alton will be holding its monthly lymphedema education meeting on Thursday, September 4, 2025, with the discussion topic: Lymphatic fluid flow.



Riverbend region residents are invited to join the OSF Lymphedema Therapy Team for this free educational session about lymphedema and meet other people with lymphedema.

The September lymphedema education meeting will be held: Thursday, September 4, 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

OSF HealthCare Rehabilitation Services

228 Alton Square Mall, Alton, IL

Enter the Rehab office from the upper mall parking lot, facing Alby Street, under the "OSF HEALTHCARE" sign

Interested individuals should direct questions or requests for additional information to OSF Rehabilitation Services at (618) 463-5171.



Lymphedema refers to tissue swelling caused by an accumulation of fluid that is usually drained by the body's lymphatic system. Some lymphedema facts include:

It most commonly affects the arms or legs, but it can also occur in the face, neck, or trunk.

Any type of problem that blocks the drainage of lymph fluid can cause lymphedema.

There is no cure for lymphedema, but it can be managed with physical or occupational therapy.

Treatment may include manual lymphatic drainage, compression bandaging, compression garments, and exercises.

What are some initial tips that someone living with a Lymphedema diagnosis can use in their day-to-day life?



Learn all you can about lymphedema. Knowing what lymphedema is and what causes it can help communication with the doctor or physical therapist. Take care of your affected limb(s). Clean your skin daily, looking over every inch, looking for signs of trouble, such as cracks or cuts. Apply lotion to prevent dry skin. Take care of your whole body. Eat a diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Exercise daily. Reduce stress. Try to get enough sleep. Do what you can to maintain a healthy weight.

Get support from others with lymphedema. Whether you attend lymphedema education meetings at OSF Rehabilitation Services (the first Thursday each month from 1:00 to 2:00 pm), or participate in online interest groups, it helps to talk to people facing similar challenges.



AboutOSF HealthCare Saint Anthony’s Health Center: A 49-bed Rural Health designated acute care hospital in Alton, Illinois, OSF Saint Anthony’s serves the residents of Madison, Jersey and Macoupin counties. It is home to OSF Moeller Cancer Center, which provides the latest diagnostic tools and treatment for patients in a relaxing environment. OSF Saint Anthony’s also provides 24-hour access to a physician-staffed emergency department, in addition to cardiovascular, neurology, pulmonology, surgical, rehabilitation services and more. OSF Saint Anthony’s is fully accredited by the Joint Commission for Healthcare Facilities, American College of Surgeons’ Commission on Cancer, American College of Radiology, American Heart Association, IDPH and TJC Primary Stroke Center. OSF Saint Anthony’s is part of OSF HealthCare – an integrated health system with 17 hospitals in Illinois and Michigan and robust Innovation and Digital Health divisions that provide access to specialty care and remote monitoring, helping people receive the care they need close to home. OSF HealthCare is operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of Saint Francis.

OSF HealthCare is an integrated health system founded by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. Headquartered in Peoria, Illinois, OSF HealthCare has 17 hospitals – 11 acute care, five critical access, one continuing care – with 2,305 licensed beds throughout Illinois and Michigan. OSF employs more than 26,000 Mission Partners across 160+ locations and includes OSF OnCall, the digital health operating entity which offers a hospital-at-home. Advances in health care transformation take place through OSF Innovation and OSF Children’s Hospital of Illinois, the third largest pediatric hospital in Illinois, cares for our smallest patients. In addition, OSF has two colleges of nursing; operates OSF Home Care Services, an extensive network of home health and hospice services; owns Pointcore, Inc., comprised of health care-related businesses; OSF HealthCare Foundation, the philanthropic arm for the organization; and OSF Ventures, which provides investment capital for promising health care innovation startups. OSF HealthCare has been recognized by Fortune as one of the most innovative companies in the country. More at osfhealthcare.org.

