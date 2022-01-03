GLEN CARBON/ST. LOUIS – Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) has purchased San Gabriel Memory Care in Glen Carbon, Illinois, effective January 1, 2022. This neighboring property is now part of Meridian Village, an LSS Life Plan Community offering all levels of living in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

“Through this acquisition, we will be able to offer even more services for our Meridian Village residents now and into the future,” said Adam Marles, LSS President, and CEO.

Meridian Village has been a part of the Glen Carbon community since 1999. In 2001, it became a part of the LSS organization. Several expansions have taken place since then to meet the needs of area older adults and families. This latest expansion will allow LSS and Meridian Village to provide services for an additional 32 older adults.

“This new Memory Care Assisted Living space means we will be able to serve more older adults and families in Glen Carbon,” said Colleen Bottens, LSS Vice President of Support Services and Meridian Village Executive Director. “We will provide the same excellent care and service that we are known for with expanded space and programming support for older adults with memory impairments.”

Lutheran Senior Services (LSS) is a mission-driven, not-for-profit network that specializes in housing, care, and supportive services for older adults 62+. With 19 locations in Missouri and Illinois, LSS serves more than 13,000 seniors a year through options that include Senior Living Communities offering all levels of living, Affordable Housing for those with limited incomes, and Home & Community Based Services. LSS builds upon more than 160 years of excellence in living out its Christian mission of Older Adults Living Life to the Fullest.

