DECORAH, Iowa — Lydia Marti of Highland has been named to the spring 2025 Dean's List at Luther College. To qualify, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale.

About Luther College

At Luther College in beautiful Decorah, Iowa, students explore big questions and take action to benefit people, communities and society. Our academic programs, experiential approach to learning and welcoming community inspire students to learn actively, live purposefully and lead courageously for a lifetime of impact. Learn more at luther.edu.

