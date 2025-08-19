ALTON – Intellectual and biological appetites will be satisfied thanks to what the Psychological Services Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center will be serving through an upcoming Mental Health “Lunch & Learn” Speaker Series.

Residents in and around the Riverbend region can pick and choose from an a la carte menu of topics available during any of the seven (7) monthly sessions – each highlighting a different mental health topic.

The Mental Health “Lunch & Learn” Speaker Series will give participants valuable insights, important information, and useful resources on each of the seven (7) topics highlighted throughout the speaker series.

Each monthly session is held on the second Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. and led by Mission Partners (i.e. employees) from the Psychological Services Department.

The scheduled topics and presenters for the Mental Health “Lunch & Learn” Speaker Series are:

September 10, Autism Spectrum Disorder (Dr. Ari Lakritz, PsyD, Clinical Psychologist)

October 8, Managing Unhealthy Family Dynamics (Rachel Brown, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor)

November 12, Grief and Loss and the Holidays (Lea Anne Varble, Licensed Clinical Social Woker)

March 11, 2026, Suicidal Ideation: Ethical Considerations (Sara Bennett, Licensed Clinical Social Woker)

April 8, 2026, Navigating Life After A Stroke (Kren Harmon, Licensed Clinical Social Woker, and Brittany Best, BSN, RN, Stroke Navigator, OSF Saint Anthony’s)

May 13, 2026, Stress Management & Emotional Regulation (Lisa Lawrence, Licensed Clinical Social Woker)

June 10, 2026, Dating 101: Emotionally Mindful Dating (Marla Nelson, Licensed Clinical Professional Counselor)

Each session is FREE, seating is limited, and registration is required. Lunch will be provided at each session.

Registrations are now being accepted for the September 10th session (Autism Spectrum Disorder) and can be completed online by visiting: www.eventbrite.com/e/community-mental-health-lunch-learn-series-autism-spectrum-disorder-tickets-1497412774919?aff=oddtdtcreator.

All seven (7) sessions are FREE and will be held in the 3rd Floor Group Training Room within the Psychological Services Department at OSF Saint Anthony’s (1 St. Anthony’s Way, Alton).

For more information, please call (618) 474-6240.

