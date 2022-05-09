ST. LOUIS – On Tuesday, May 3, Lumière Place Casino & Hotel officially transitioned into the legendary Horseshoebrand with a ribbon cutting ceremony. More than 100 Horseshoe St. Louis Team Members, city officials, Caesars Entertainment executives and the public gathered for the celebration.

Caesars Entertainment Regional President, Bill Reeg, Horseshoe St. Louis SVP & General Manager, Brian Marsh and CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., Jason Hall gave remarks prior to the group walking over to the newly constructed Horseshoe St. Louis entrance sign where the ribbon cutting took place.

“We’re thrilled to officially become Horseshoe St. Louis,” said Brian Marsh, SVP & General Manager of Horseshoe St. Louis. “We’ve received nothing but positive feedback for the brand and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to the legendary Horseshoe.”

Following the ribbon cutting, the group went inside to enjoy celebratory cake, pastries and pizza and pasta from The Slice Pizzeria and Pasta and a reception at Cinder House at the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis, located on the Horseshoe St. Louis complex.

“Horseshoe’s investment not only means a new look for this anchor riverfront institution, it also means more jobs for our metro and more activity on Laclede’s Landing,” said Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc. “Rebranding as Horseshoe signals a commitment to our city, to our north riverfront, and to our efforts to promote the type of destination entertainment that all great downtowns have in common. We look forward to a long partnership with Horseshoe.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The transformation into the legendary Horseshoe includes a renovated exterior with Horseshoe signage, a new look for the casino floor, including updated carpeting and lighting and new slot options. A new Starbucks will join the stellar restaurant line-up later in the year. In keeping with Horseshoe’s classic sophistication, the design team incorporated a handcrafted feeling with tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand’s signature gold horseshoe iconography.

For more information about Horseshoe St. Louis, please visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-st-louis.

About Horseshoe St. Louis

Horseshoe St. Louis includes a 75,000-square-foot casino, the hottest slot machines, table games, and a dedicated WSOP® poker room. The resort boasts of several restaurants including Slice Pizzeria & Pasta, Riverfront Grill, Cinder House and Morton’s The Steakhouse. Horseshoe St. Louis also includes a 400-foot tunnel featuring two sections of moving walkway. It provides an easy and secure pedestrian link between St. Louis’ central business district, Horseshoe St. Louis and the Mississippi Riverfront. Also located on the Horseshoe St. Louis complex is the luxurious Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR)?is the largest casino-entertainment company?in the U.S. and one of the world’s most diversified gaming-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment’s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah’s®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars Entertainment is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit?www.caesars.com/corporate.

More like this: