CM Eagles at Jerseyville Panthers Football

JERSEY - The Civic Memorial Eagles defeated the Jersey Panthers 21-7 in a Mississippi Valley Conference football game Friday night, Oct. 17, 2025, in Jerseyville.

Civic Memorial took an early lead in the first quarter with a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Luke Clouser to wide receiver Grady Farrell. The Eagles successfully converted the point after attempt to make it 7-0. Jersey responded late in the quarter with a 20-yard rushing touchdown and PAT to tie the game at 7-7.

The second quarter saw Civic Memorial pull ahead with two more touchdown passes from Clouser to Farrell, covering 50 yards and 15 yards, respectively. Both touchdowns were followed by successful extra points, giving the Eagles a 21-7 halftime lead.

Neither team scored in the second half as the defense held firm on both sides. The game concluded with the final score of 21-7 in favor of Civic Memorial.

The loss leaves Jersey with a 1-7 record as the team looks to regroup in the upcoming game. Civic Memorial, now 2-6, will aim to build on its offensive performance in the next contest.

CM hosts Taylorville in its final game on Oct. 24, while Jersey hosts Columbia in its final game of the season on Oct. 24.

Jersey Community Panthers vs Civic Memorial Eagles – Football Highlights

