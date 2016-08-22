Hall of Fame Coach, Retiring Lawmaker Honored for Achievements

Du Quoin, IL. – He has served as an educator, coach, mentor, and state lawmaker. Now, David Luechtefeld will add Grand Marshal of the Du Quoin State Fair Twilight Parade to his list of honorable mentions.

Luechtefeld announced last year he would retire from the Illinois Senate at the end of his term. Senator Luechtefeld has served in the State Senate since 1995 representing the southern Illinois counties of St. Clair, Monroe, Washington, Randolph, Union and Jackson counties. He is a member of the Senate education and Senate agriculture committee, and serves as Assistant Minority Leader of the Senate, a role he has held since 2003.

Prior to serving in the state legislature, Luechtefeld taught Social Studies and coached baseball and basketball at Okawville High School. “Coach,” as he is commonly referred to as, is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame, Illinois Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame, and the Illinois Basketball Players Hall of Fame.

“The Du Quoin State Fair is tradition in southern Illinois,” said Senator Luechtefeld. “I have been a strong supporter of the fair and will continue to be even after my days in the legislature.”

The Du Quoin State Fair runs August 26 – September 5th. The Twilight Parade will take place on Friday, August 26 at 6pm.





2016 Du Quoin State Fair Theme Days:

Friday, August 26: College Night

College students who show a valid student ID will receive free admission to the fair

Saturday, August 27: Governor’s Day

Sunday, August 28: Veterans Day

With proof of proper identification, Veterans and their immediate family members get free admission

Monday, August 29: Youth in Agriculture Day

Tuesday, August 30: Democrat Day

Wednesday, August 31: Senior Day

Adults age 60 and older will receive free admission to the fair

Thursday, September 1: Illinois Tourism Day

Friday, September 2: Sponsor Appreciation Day

Saturday, September 3: Coal Heritage Day

Sunday, September 4: First Responder Day

Firefighters, Police Officers, EMTs who show their badge will get free admission

Monday, September 5: Family Day

