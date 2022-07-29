SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

ALTON - Lucy Haskell’s 142nd birthday was marked Friday night at the Haskell Playhouse at the corner of 12th and Henry with a large crowd, fun, games, and tours of the beloved Alton home.

Margaret Hopkins, the organizer of the event, said the party every year mimics Lucy’s fifth birthday party when the playhouse was gifted to her. There were Victorian games, cake, lemonade, and pony rides to celebrate.

Bailey Mishler, in the role of Lucy Haskell, said she was celebrating her fifth birthday and she received the Haskell Playhouse and it is a lot of fun.

“The best thing about the playhouse is the decorations,” she said. “It is really big. It is a magical place and everybody can have fun in it.”

Lucy Haskell received her own playhouse in 1885 for her fifth birthday but died at age 9 in 1890. Lucy died of diphtheria.

Chris Alford and Hopkins said on Lucy’s fifth birthday they had an extraordinary party for her.

Alford said the party has been occurring for years and people really enjoy coming there.

Hopkins said each year the birthday party brings awareness to the playhouse and people really enjoy it.

Margaret said a lot of work goes into the playhouse and for the event.

"The playhouse has been stripped, painted and the roof has been replaced. "We try to raise money to keep this place going," Alford said.

“We appreciate donations and all go toward the restoration of the playhouse,” Hopkins said.

Alford said every year they always try to select a girl to play Lucy from the neighborhood and that is also part of the evening’s fun. Alford added that this year’s choice - Bailey - was a perfect pick.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

