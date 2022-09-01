ALTON - The Lucy Haskell Playhouse will remember Sept. 11 by doing a community project for "Patriot Day." This will also be the second annual "Lucy Lends A Hand" event. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, the playhouse will host an open house.

"This will be our final open house," Margaret Hopkins of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse, said. "We will be collecting personal care items that will be donated and distributed by St. Mary's Charitable Outreach. We will be accepting any personal care items: toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, soap, wipes, etc."

Hopkins said playhouse operators look forward to receiving donations.

"We also want to share the history of the playhouse with some light refreshments," she added. "Last year this event was successful and we look forward to the continued generosity of the Riverbend area. See you on Saturday, September 10."

