ALTON - The Lucy Haskell Playhouse will remember Sept. 11 by doing a community project for "Patriot Day." This will also be the second annual "Lucy Lends A Hand" event. From 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 10, the playhouse will host an open house.

"This will be our final open house," Margaret Hopkins of the Lucy Haskell Playhouse, said. "We will be collecting personal care items that will be donated and distributed by St. Mary's Charitable Outreach. We will be accepting any personal care items: toilet paper, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene products, soap, wipes, etc."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Hopkins said playhouse operators look forward to receiving donations.

"We also want to share the history of the playhouse with some light refreshments," she added. "Last year this event was successful and we look forward to the continued generosity of the Riverbend area. See you on Saturday, September 10."

More like this:

Alton Community Contributes to Historic Painting Restoration
Jan 16, 2025
Historic Painting Unveiled at Alton City Hall
Jan 23, 2025
Haskell House Hosts Festive Holiday Events to Celebrate Community Spirit
Nov 20, 2024
Puzzle Me This, Writers Circle, More: Hayner Library Outlines November Programs
Nov 7, 2024
This Day in History on February 20: First American Astronaut Orbits the Earth
Feb 20, 2025

 