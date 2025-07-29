Our Daily Show Interview! Lucy Haskell Playhouse: Open House, Birthday Party, & More!

ALTON — The Lucy Haskell Playhouse Association will honor the memory of Lucy Haskell with a birthday celebration from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, located at the Lucy Haskell Playhouse.

The event, held annually, features cake, ice cream, games, pony rides, and other activities for children.

On Lucy's birthday on July 29, 1885, her mother celebrated the girl's fifth birthday in the Victorian Queen Anne Stick-style building

Margaret Hopkins, one of the event organizers, said the celebration aims to recreate the parties Lucy Haskell would have experienced in the 1880s.

“Lucy’s birthday party is always fun, and we try to recreate her party with the pony rides and games similar to what Lucy and company would have played in the 1880s,” Hopkins said.

Lucy Haskell died at age 9 on March 27, 1890. Her mother donated the playhouse and the surrounding land to the City of Alton to preserve her memory. Volunteers have worked over the years to maintain the house and organize events that celebrate Lucy’s legacy, which organizers say is an important part of the Alton community’s heritage.

