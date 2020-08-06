CHICAGO – If you recently bought a Lucky Day Lotto ticket, you may want to check it right away! The Lucky Day Lotto jackpot was hit twice in the past week creating two new winners in Illinois.

On the Thursday, July 30 evening drawing one player in Cicero won the $800,000 Lucky Day Lotto jackpot prize. The winning ticket was purchased at El Vicio Liquors, 3072 S. Cicero Ave. in Cicero.

The most recent win was for the Monday, August 3 midday drawing. One lucky player in Taylorville won the $400,000 jackpot prize. The winning ticket was sold at Christian County Farms, 1200 N. Cheney in Taylorville.

The retailer will receive a bonus of $4,000 (one percent of the prize amount) for selling the winning tickets. Jamie Young, who has been the manager of the store for over 19 years is excited to hear of this recent win. “This is the largest win our store has ever had, I hope that the winner is one of our loyal customers,” Young said.

The Illinois Lottery urges the lucky winners to sign the back of their ticket, keep it in a safe place, and call 1-800-252-1775 for more information on how to claim their prize. Guidelines for mailing in prize claims are available at: Illinois Lottery.com/winning.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw in which to claim their prize. Lucky Day Lotto is played twice a day, seven days a week. For more information or to buy tickets online, please visit illinoislottery.com.

