JERSEYVILLE - The 2nd annual Lucky Local Love Treasure Hunt is coming up on March 5th. This is a day filled with fun and shopping with lots of deals and/or giveaways at every location. This event is one of four shop local events hosted annually by the #shopthe618 small business group. These events are not only about local businesses supporting each other and creating a fun day of shopping for our customers, but they’re also about our community and reaching people outside of Jerseyville to show them the amazing shopping available here.

The Lucky Local Love Treasure Hunt will work just like the past events: pick up a punch card from any of the ShopThe618 locations. As you shop at each store, have them punch your card. Turn that card into the last store you visit by 3 pm.

Article continues after sponsor message

If you are able to get punches from every location, you will be entered to win the Pot of Gold with treasures from each store. If you didn’t get all the punches, you can still enter to win the participation prize. The 3rd prize will be a Social Media Prize. Post a Selfie with #SHOPTHE618 on Facebook.

Make sure to respond “Going” to the Lucky Local Love Treasure Hunt event on Facebook so you can receive all of the information about the event.

More like this: