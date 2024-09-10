Our Daily Show Interview! JCH: Lucky Duck Derby on September 12th

GRAFTON - The Jersey Community Hospital (JCH) Foundation’s Lucky Duck Derby is making a splash in Grafton on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024 at Raging Rivers Waterpark. This year’s event will see one lucky duck take home a $1,000 cash grand prize in a “race for the rescue” supporting the JCH Foundation.

The 2024 Lucky Duck Derby will be held from 4:30 to 8 p.m., with the race itself kicking off at 6:45 p.m. Participants can purchase rubber ducks for a chance to win over 20 prizes, including the grand prize of $1,000 for the first duck to float across the 30 finish line.

If you can’t make it to this year’s event, JCH Foundation Director Charity Roth said on Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com that you can still win any of the available prizes. Ducks are available for $10 each, $25 for three ducks, or a “quacker's dozen” of 13 ducks for $100.

“The event itself hosts several different activities, but if you purchase ducks, you do not have to be present to win - you can purchase those online,” Roth said. “The top prize is $1,000, second is $500 and then $250 for third, and then we have Cardinals tickets and Raging Rivers tickets, we’ve got several different gift cards from local businesses.”

Article continues after sponsor message

In-person participants can gain General Admission for just $5, which includes a $3 food voucher and access to the even’t live entertainment, rubber duck races, raffles, kids activities, food and sponsor booths, and more. A special “VID” (Very Important Duck) experience offers a buffet-style dinner, three cocktails, a view of the races from the VID Deck Area, and savings on duck derby entries, all for $50 per adult ticket.

While most of the waterpark’s attractions will be closed for the derby, the Treehouse Harbor splash area and Itty Bitty Surf City will both be open from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with locker rooms available on site. Kids will also get the chance to meet several special guest mascots, including Quacky the Duck, the River Monster, and Safety Pup.

Two races lead up to the main event on Thursday, starting with “The Quacker's Cup” sponsor duck race at 5:45 p.m. Roth emphasized the vital role the event’s sponsors play in making it a success, including their top sponsors for 2024: CNB Bank & Trust, Paragon Pipecovers, Marsh McLennan Agency, Alton Physical Therapy, and Jersey State Bank. The Quacker's Cup award will be presented at 6 p.m.

Betting for the “Squeakness Stakes” betting race will be open from 4:30 to 6 p.m., with the race itself kicking off at 6:15 p.m., though participants must be present to win. Last but certainly not least, the day’s festivities culminate in the Lucky Duck Derby, with duck sales stopping promptly at 6:30 p.m. and the race itself starting at 6:45 p.m. The 2024 derby winner will be announced at 7:30 p.m., when the Prize Claim Station will open.

Prizes aside, every duck purchaser can take pride in supporting a good cause through the JCH Foundation, a nonprofit organization which makes ambulance and equipment purchases and more possible for the hospital as it takes on emergency calls from four counties. Roth said they met last year’s fundraising goal with $52,000 raised, and are about $11,000 away from reaching their $50,000 goal for 2024.

“100% of the proceeds from this event go directly to the causes that we are fundraising for,” Roth said. “A lot of people giving a little bit can accomplish great things.”

For the full schedule and more details on this year’s Lucky Duck Derby, see its page on the JCH Foundation website or see the full interview with Roth at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

More like this: