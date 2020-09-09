Lucky 100 Will Be Able To See First ALT Offerings, Todd Oliver Comes Sept. 26, Unnecessary Farce Is Sept. 11-20 Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Mr. Oliver pointed out, "Fifty people really laughing and enjoying themselves is still a very good thing" and Lee Cox, Executive Director and Promotion Chair for the Extra, EXTRA Entertainment Series this Season agrees that the chance to bring in a regional celebrity who has had many television appearances and national tours, just made sense when Todd Oliver expressed his interest in helping ALT out during this very challenging time. Tickets and information are available 618- 462-3205 and http://www.altonlittletheater.org. The Production Team at ALT continues to explore additional safety measures for patrons with upgraded ventilation and continuous cleaning -- so that the audience members can just relax for a few hours and have a very good time in a spacious room that normally seats 240 people. A Panel of judges AND The Audience will vote as performers present talent of all kinds through auditions, semi-finals and Final Show with Guests artists!). FIFTY people will be seated each performance and Tickets are just $10 per night-----So the " Sweet Sounds of September" Continue ---with Season Ticket Holders taking advantage of the Seating Restrictions for all eight performances of UNNECESSARY FARCE September 11th - 20th --And Then, Back to Back Weekends of FUN designed to give Students / Families/ EVERBODY the chance to attend an open-seating Entertainment Event at very reasonable prices. So YES, ALT WILL host the newest Talent Contest with $1200 in Cash Prizes for Performers age 12-30 on October 2nd and October 3rd, both at 7:30 pm. Todd Oliver was a 4th place finalist on the AGT Show in the early years and gave the Production Team at ALT the "Wonderful Idea" To start off with showcasing the young talents in the area whose school programs in the Arts have been cancelled or delayed. Indeed, Todd takes his show back to Branson on September 27th but wanted to stop by and support the good friends he has made at ALT and showcase his original new " Variety" Show that he has worked on for the past couple of years since he was last in the Riverbend. Oliver is rightly proud of his fast-moving show that incorporates Music, Comedy, Ventriloquism, America's favorite talking dog Irving, and a host of other friends he'll make with audience participation! Todd will then return to his Theater Contract in the Sheppard of the Hills Playhouse Dinner Theater, although he tried to alter his schedule so he could be a judge the next weekend at ALT when the Theater hosts "The Riverbend's Got Talent! (modeled after the AGT popular TV Show). On Saturday, September 26th, Todd Oliver will bring his 90-minute Show to the ALT Stage at 2pm and again at 7pm (With Before, After, and IN-between disinfecting!). Todd has been touring the Midwest and fulfilling his life's ambition to put together a show that parents and children can experience the joy of sharing humor and magic TOGETHER! ALTON - Yes, There are only 100 lucky people who will be able to see the first two offerings in EXTRA ENTERTAINMENT at ALT ---BUT THE SHOWS WILL GO ON! Alton Little Theater is following State Guidelines for Limited-Capacity Seating, but Guest Artists have agreed to put on some great shows for ALT and keep the promise of providing GREAT Family Entertainment for the folks in the Riverbend Region. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! With CJ Nasello: Ft. Halpin Music, IDNR, and More! Trending