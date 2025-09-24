GLEN CARBON - Lucas Roedl has had an impressive four years of high school.

For his dedication, Lucas Roedl is a Student of the Month at Father McGivney Catholic High School.

Roedl, a senior, has played on the soccer team since he was a freshman. He currently serves as the captain of the team. He has played club soccer for ten years, as well.

Article continues after sponsor message

A natural leader, Roedl was elected to be the treasurer of the National Honor Society. This position requires high grades and many hours of community service. Volunteerism is an important part of life for Roedl, so much so that he has a special position at Father McGivney.

“I am one of the two House Captains of Service, so me and another student are in charge of making sure students have their service hours and we also keep everyone updated for service opportunities in our community,” he explained.

As an advocate for his peers, Roedl works hard to make sure his fellow students are represented and empowered. He also regularly volunteers at his church and has maintained his status as an honor roll student for all four years of high school.

When he’s not busy with sports or school, Roedl loves hunting, fishing and swimming. He has a deep appreciation for the St. Louis Blues and Sunday football. Just as they have done while he was a high school student, his teachers and loved ones will be cheering him on as he begins his next chapter after graduation.

Congratulations to Lucas for this recognition by Father McGivney Catholic High School!

More like this: