TRENTON - Lucas Abbott led Metro East Lutheran High School to the IHSA Class 1A Trenton-Wesclin Regional title with a victory in the three-mile boys race in a time of 15:32.39.

Metro East Lutheran won the team championship with 40 points, followed by Roxana with 69 points, Fairfield with 84 points, Father McGivney with 104 points, O’Fallon First Baptist Academy with 151 points, Breese Mater Dei with 172 points and Southwestern with 178 points. The top seven advance to this upcoming Saturday’s Trenton-Wesclin Sectional.

Roxana’s Anthony Hardin placed second in 15:38.49 and MELHS’ Jack Shank was third (16:01.45). Southwestern’s Thor Springman was fourth (16:02.99) and Adam Jansen of Althoff was fifth (16:04.07). Dean Hemmer of MELHS was sixth (16:21.37). O’Fallon First Baptist’s Henry Kohlenberger was seventh (16:26.51) and Noah Crump of Roxana was eighth (16:35.89).

Aidan Schmidt of Father McGivney was ninth (16:36.44); Chase Kallal of Southwestern was 10th (16:37.25) and Connor Schmidt of McGivney was 11th (16:39.18).

Easton Johnston of Roxana placed 13th (16:40.11).

Chase Lading was Maryville Christian’s top finisher with a time of 16:52.80 for 18th place. Henry Reiseck of MELHS was 16th (16:43.75) and Luke Bright of McGivney was 19th (16:53.09). Staunton’s Aiden Green was 15th (16:43.06). Eli Germann of Father McGivney was 24th (17:14.10).

