ALTON – Alton mayoral candidate and Alton Police Lieutenant Dan Rauschkolb will appear alongside co-hosts Brian Belchik and John Pawloski on RiverBender.com’s “We Might Disagree” radio show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

In an early article written after he announced his candidacy, Rauschkolb said that as mayor, he would champion “strict code enforcement,” support infrastructure and organize a financially-responsible budget.

“We Might Disagree,” co-hosted by Belchik, a conservative, and Pawloski, a progressive, highlights rousing topics such as local and national politics during its live broadcasts. Guests can contribute to the conversation by commenting on Facebook during the show.

"We Might Disagree," co-hosted by Belchik, a conservative, and Pawloski, a progressive, highlights rousing topics such as local and national politics during its live broadcasts. Guests can contribute to the conversation by commenting on Facebook during the show.

Like other episodes, the hosts and guest will be taking viewer questions live from the RiverBender.com Facebook page.

