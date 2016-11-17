Dan RauschkolbALTON – Alton mayoral candidate and Alton Police Lieutenant Dan Rauschkolb will appear alongside co-hosts Brian Belchik and John Pawloski on RiverBender.com’s “We Might Disagree” radio show at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

In an early article written after he announced his candidacy, Rauschkolb said that as mayor, he would champion “strict code enforcement,” support infrastructure and organize a financially-responsible budget.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We Might Disagree,” co-hosted by Belchik, a conservative, and Pawloski, a progressive, highlights rousing topics such as local and national politics during its live broadcasts. Guests can contribute to the conversation by commenting on Facebook during the show.

Like other episodes, the hosts and guest will be taking viewer questions live from the RiverBender.com Facebook page. Viewers can subscribe to the show on iTunes and can have the latest episodes uploaded directly to their Apple devices. Previous episodes can also be found on RiverBender.com.

John Pawloski and Brian Belchik

More like this:

Sep 24, 2024 - Earns More Emmy Nominations: From Alton to Around The World: Food is Love’s Global Journey

Nov 10, 2024 - ‘Tis the Season for Those S.A.D. “Winter Blues” to Begin Appearing

5 days ago - The Best Fall Podcasts for Cozy Days

Oct 19, 2024 - The Best Fall Podcasts to Listen to on a Walk

Oct 31, 2024 - Alton Little Theater to Premiere "The Rocky Horror Show" Tonight at Midnight

 