CHICAGO — The U.S. House passed President Biden’s Build Back Better Act, moving our nation one step closer to improving the quality of life for every resident, in every zip code in America.

From expanding affordable healthcare to addressing climate change to lowering prescription drug costs, this $1.7 trillion measure will uplift families and communities that have been overlooked and left behind for far too long.

As a nation, it is imperative that we care for our most vulnerable children and elders, and Build Back Better will ensure we are doing a better job of meeting their needs and providing the care they deserve.

I congratulate President Biden, Vice-President Harris, and the members of the U.S. House who supported this measure. With vision and courage we can build back better and ensure our nation lives up to its promise.

