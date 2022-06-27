Lt. Governor Stratton’s Statement On Gun Control Bill Signed Into Law

CHICAGO — Too many mass shootings. Too much pain. Everyone has the right to feel safe, and when the threat of mass shootings prevents communities from living happy and healthy, we must act. President Biden signed into law gun control measures that will protect the safety and well-being of all Americans.

This bipartisan effort puts public safety first by expanding background checks, providing further protection for domestic violence survivors, and investing millions of dollars in mental health and school safety.

I congratulate President Biden and supportive elected officials in Congress for recognizing that gun reform has been long overdue and for taking this action that will undoubtedly save lives. I extend profound gratitude to the advocates and organizations that continue to work for stronger gun control and fight for safer communities.

There is more work to do to ensure that our nation never has to carry the pain and trauma of another mass shooting. This law proves that we can get there if we prioritize the health, safety, and well-being of all communities. May this be one major step forward in a journey we take together, to protect each other.

