SPRINGFIELD -

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton released the following statement as Illinois prepares to implement key provisions of the Birth Equity Initiative on January 1, 2025:

“Our journey toward the Birth Equity Initiative began by simply listening to the wisdom in the room— midwives, doulas and birth workers in the trenches with Black mothers who have faced unthinkable barriers during their pregnancy and postpartum journeys. Their stories fueled our mission, and their voices shaped this initiative, helping to transform maternal healthcare in Illinois. That future begins now.

Starting January 1, Illinois mothers will have coverage for certified professional midwives, perinatal doulas, birth workers and home-visiting services for one year postpartum– the kind of personalized, culturally-aware care that we know makes a difference. These are not just policy changes; they are lifelines for families seeking the care they deserve.

I'm grateful to Governor Pritzker for his unwavering commitment to maternal health equity, and to every advocate, healthcare provider, and family who helped us reach this moment. Together, we're building an Illinois where ZIP code and race no longer determine the quality of maternal care – where every mother has the chance to thrive.”

