CHICAGO - Throughout 2024, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton's office continued working toward a more healing-centered Illinois, advancing initiatives focused on justice reform, women's empowerment, and community investment while maintaining unprecedented levels of statewide engagement. "As I reflect on 2024, I'm proud of my office's work to create pathways toward healing and opportunity for all Illinois residents," said Lt. Governor Stratton. "From learning about the economic realities facing women through We Thrive to ensuring Illinois leads in creating equitable, restorative approach in every system meant to empower our communities, we've remained focused on building a stronger Illinois." 2024 Executive and Legislative Accomplishments Statewide Engagement and Outreach Participated in over 400 events throughout Illinois.

Visited dozens of counties in every corner of Illinois.

Produced 35 videos highlighting key initiatives and community impact.

Represented Illinois in critical policy discussions in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Detroit, and New Orleans. Women's Empowerment and Economic Opportunity Advanced maternal healthcare access for every woman in Illinois through the Birth Equity Initiative, which was signed into law on July 29th, 2024. The law guarantees insurance coverage for doulas, midwives, and lactation consultations for mothers. The law is another step forward in making sure Illinois is the safest place for women to have and raise children in the country.

Led the Illinois Council on Women and Girls in advancing comprehensive initiatives to empower women across Illinois, focusing on establishing financial protections for domestic violence survivors, expanding access to healthcare resources, creating economic opportunity pathways, and enhancing leadership development programs for women and girls throughout the state.

Hosted 12 We Chat discussions as part of the We Thrive initiative, promoting women's economic power and well-being across the state.

Successfully launched and chaired the Healing-Centered Illinois Task Force, convening experts, community leaders, and stakeholders throughout the year to develop comprehensive recommendations for Illinois' transition to a more trauma-informed, healing-centered state.

Partnered with First Lady MK Pritzker on a series of facility visits to enhance services for justice-involved women, focusing on job training, mental health support, and family connection resources across three Illinois institutions.

Championed trauma-informed policies and practices across state agencies, emphasizing prevention and holistic recovery

Healing Centered Illinois Task Force full report is due to be released to the public in early 2025. Justice, Equity and Opportunity (JEO) Advanced the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3) Program's third cohort of grantees, bringing the total funding investment of over $280 million to communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs.

Visited Four R3 Grantee sites throughout the state to witness up close how R3 program funding is impacting the people and communities it's designed for.

Hosted Higher Education in Prison (HEP) discussion with HEP providers on the importance of educational access for people in custody.

Convened Justice Collective Community Conversations in Chicago and Peoria focused on "What Makes Communities Healthy" and "Investing in Our Youth," bringing together stakeholders, community leaders, and youth advocates. Agriculture and Rural Development Advanced the Ag Connects Us All initiative to promote equity in Illinois' $25-billion agriculture industry.

Hosted the inaugural "Agri-Food Workforce Summit" with the Illinois Agri-Food Alliance bringing together leaders from business, government education to develop innovative workforce solutions for diverse careers in agriculture and food production.

Chaired the Military Economic Development Committee, overseeing the expansion of military installations, defense-related business growth, and enhanced support services for military families, including streamlined licensure processes for military spouses through HB5353/PA103-0708.