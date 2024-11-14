BATAVIA – Today, Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton will join Illinois Main Street in historic downtown Batavia to welcome community leaders, entrepreneurs, and economic development advocates to the 2024 Illinois Main Street Conference. The three-day conference celebrates a 31-year legacy of revitalizing downtowns and strengthening local economies across Illinois.

“Illinois’ Main Street communities are revitalizing historic districts while bolstering local economies,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "This conference not only celebrates the dedicated individuals who strengthen these communities, it brings them together to network, exchange ideas and ensure Illinois remains a place of inclusive economic opportunity.”

The conference features over 25 interactive sessions, including discussions on:

Building mental health support systems for small business owners

Article continues after sponsor message Preserving historic buildings while embracing modern needs

Creating inclusive business environments that reflect diverse communities

"The engagement we'll see at this year's conference demonstrates the innovative spirit driving our communities forward," said Illinois Main Street Director Erik Reader. "When local leaders share strategies and success stories, we strengthen our collective ability to build vibrant, resilient downtowns that showcase Illinois' unique character."

Nationally recognized rural development expert Deb Brown, co-founder of SaveYour.Town, will deliver the keynote address. The conference culminates with an awards ceremony recognizing outstanding achievements in downtown revitalization. For more information on the conference and Illinois Main Street initiatives, click here.

More like this: