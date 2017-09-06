CHICAGO - The following statement can be attributed to Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti regarding the future of the federal Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program:

“Immigration is personal to me. My mother was a refugee from Cuba and my father emigrated legally from Ecuador. While my parents came to this country under very different circumstances, they had the common goal of achieving the American dream.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“Republicans and Democrats across the country agree that our current immigration system is broken. The current system divides our communities, incentivizes illegal entry, strains law enforcement, and stymies our economy with uncertainty. Today’s DACA repeal sets a 6-month clock for reform. Congress should take this opportunity to fix our broken immigration system, and in turn address DACA, border security, and a path to citizenship.”

More like this:

Durbin Meets With American Business Immigration Coalition To Discuss The Trump Administration’s Anti-immigrant Policies
Mar 27, 2025
Illinois Leads Fight Against Federal Transportation Funds Tied to Immigration Rules
Jun 22, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement On California Lawsuit Over Unlawful Federalization Of The State’s National Guard
Jun 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Joins Coalition In Filing Amicus Brief Supporting Case To Block Immigration Authorities From Unlawful Practices In Los Angeles
Jul 8, 2025
Giannoulias Cracks Down on Unlawful Use of License Plate Reader Data
Jun 12, 2025

 