SPRINGFIELD – Lieutenant Governor Sanguinetti today released the following statement regarding Senate Republican Leader Christine Radogno's resignation: "Leader Christine Radogno is an honorable and selfless public servant who fights for the best interests of her constituents and all Illinois families. Her collaborative and dedicated nature has been a positive influence on Springfield throughout her years of service. We will all miss her, and I wish Christine and her family all the best."