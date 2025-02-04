SPRINGFIELD – Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton launched the second cohort of Girls Lead this week, welcoming 93 girls to the innovative mentorship program. The launch, coinciding with both National Mentoring Month and a critical moment for women's leadership in Illinois, pairs participants from grades five through twelve with state government leaders.

“You can't be what you can't see, which is why Girls Lead is creating pathways for the next generation," said Lt. Governor Stratton. "The overwhelming response to this program—more than 400 applicants—demonstrates the tremendous interest among girls to see themselves in public service leadership roles."

Following a competitive selection process, 90 girls from 31 counties earned spots in the 2025 class. The expanded program includes:

36 middle school students (grades 5-8) and 75 high school students (grades 9-12)

Article continues after sponsor message Participants from across 29 counties, with the highest representation from Cook (28 participants), DuPage (11), Lake (6), and Sangamon (5) counties

76 mentors, including legislators and agency directors, who will provide one-on-one guidance throughout the year

This year's program introduces a significant partnership with the Women's Bar Association of Illinois (WBAI), enhancing professional development through résumé-building workshops and courtroom observation experiences.

"The Women's Bar Association is excited to support the Lt. Governor's Girls Lead Program,” said WBAI President Sarah King. “There is no better way to foster and promote our future women leaders than through mentorship."

The program commenced with a virtual launch on January 29, connecting participants with their mentors and marking the start of a year-long journey in public service leadership development.

More like this: