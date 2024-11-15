SPRINGFIELD – Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton and First Lady MK Pritzker completed a series of state-run facility visits, concluding with yesterday's tour of the Cook County Jail Women's Division. These visits, which included tours of the Justice in the Community and Fox Valley Adult Transition Center, demonstrate their shared commitment to understanding issues and improving conditions for women impacted by the criminal legal system.

"Strengthening support services for justice-involved women creates positive ripple effects for their children and our Illinois communities," said First Lady MK Pritzker. "Through rehabilitation programs and support services, we can help ensure every woman has the resources and opportunities needed for a successful future."

The tours included meetings with key staff, facility walkthroughs, and roundtable discussions with residents to learn about the programs and services offered. Through the First Lady's office systems change work, the women's prison population was cut by 50% during COVID and continues at a steady 46%. The true goal of the partnership is working together to continue identifying the drivers of incarceration and support women in avoiding incarceration altogether.

"We are shifting from punitive approaches toward more restorative and inclusive practices. That starts with recognizing the full humanity of every person who is impacted by the criminal legal system," said Lieutenant Governor Stratton. "By working directly with women who have been impacted, and facility staff, we can better understand how to implement meaningful reforms that create sustainable pathways to reentry, and strengthen Illinois families."

The tours represent ongoing collaboration between the Office of the Lieutenant Governor's Justice, Equity, and Opportunity initiative (JEO) and the First Lady's office to advance justice reform, specifically addressing women's needs and promoting successful reentry. This partnership has already yielded meaningful results, including the State ID Program for Returning Residents, which ensures individuals can obtain state identification upon release - a critical tool for securing housing, employment, and other essential services.

