SPRINGFIELD - Lt. Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti applauds the passage of the Angel Investment Tax Credit, SB2012.

SB2012 extends the $10 million tax credit for five years, which expired on December 31, 2016. SB2012 creates new tax credit set-asides for eligible businesses in rural Illinois counties as well as those owned by women, minorities and people with disabilities.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I applaud the General Assembly for passing this bill to attract and encourage investment in early-stage, innovative companies throughout Illinois,” said Lt. Governor Sanguinetti. “This legislation is a win for businesses owned by women, minorities and people with disabilities. It is a win for rural communities and, most importantly, it is a win for Illinois.”

Lt. Governor worked with several legislators on this bill including: Sen. Chuck Weaver (R-37), Sen. Dale Fowler (R-59), Sen. Daniel Biss (D-9), Rep. Grant Wehrli (R-41), Rep. Carol Sente (D-59), Rep. Jaime Andrade Jr. (D-40), and Rep. Elgie Sims (D-34).

For more information on the Angel Investment Program, visit: https://www.illinois.gov/dceo/ExpandRelocate/Incentives/taxassistance/Pages/AngelInvestment.aspx

More like this:

Duckworth Joins Cramer, Klobuchar, Colleagues in Introducing Bipartisan Legislation to Make Adoption Tax Credit Refundable
Apr 14, 2025
Governor Pritzker Announces Second-Highest Film Production Expenditures in State History
Apr 15, 2025
Governor Pritzker and Rivian Announce New Supplier Park in Normal
Yesterday
Gov. Pritzker Highlights Progress Reducing Gun Violence in Chicago
Apr 19, 2025
Gov. Pritzker Announces $25 Million Investment In Epic Medical
Mar 31, 2025

 