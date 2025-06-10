ALTON — The Alton Police Department announced two key promotions during a recent ceremony, highlighting the department’s commitment to leadership and community service.

Chief Jarrett Ford promoted Sergeant Andrew Pierson to Lieutenant and named him the new Chief of Detectives. In this role, Lt. Pierson will lead the Criminal Investigation Division. Ford noted that Pierson brings years of investigative experience, leadership, and dedication to the position.

Additionally, Patrolman First Class Mary Maggart was promoted to Sergeant and will serve in the Patrol Division.

According to Chief Ford, Sgt. Maggart has demonstrated strong leadership skills, a proactive training mentality, and a consistent commitment to serving the Alton community.

The department expressed confidence in both officers’ abilities to make a continued impact in their new roles.

