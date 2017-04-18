BRIGHTON - Southwestern High School has always had a strong sports tradition, but this spring, the Piasa Birds are strong across the board in baseball, softball and track and field.



The Piasa Birds have received two strong pitching outings from hurler Ben Lowis, who went the distance on Monday in a 4-0 shutout of a solid Metro-East Lutheran team.



MELHS has a talented group of players and many believe it is better than its 2-5 overall mark. Southwestern now stands 9-7 with the win, facing a lot of top-notch teams to date.



Lowis struck out nine on Monday and allowed only one hit. Eric O’Connor took the loss for MELHS, giving up is hits and striking out five. John Hubbard had the single hit for the Knights against the Piasa Birds.



“Lowis pitched last week and gave up only four hits and struck out 10. He struck out 10 again this game and allowed only one hit,” Southwestern head baseball coach Brian Harlow said. “It was a really good effort by him today on the mound.”



Harlow said the Piasa Birds’ pitching is the team biggest strength. Collin Baumgartner is the ace for the Birds and Brock Seymour is the other top-notch Southwestern pitcher.

Eddie Bolin smacked two hits and two at-bats, including a double and had an RBI and run scored.



“Eddie plays a great third base and is also hitting about .450,” Harlow said. “He has stepped it up offensively. Dawson Cummings is calling some good games at catcher and is good defensively. Golike, Baumgartner and Simmons are all hitting the ball well. Simmons gives us some additional power we need when he is in the lineup.”



Lowis went 1-for-1 with a RBI, Luke Golike 1-for-4 with a run scored, Jacob Simmons 1-for-3 with a run scored and Brock Seymour had a run scored.



MELHS faces Civic Memorial at 4:15 p.m. today in Bethalto and hosts Madison at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Martin Luther Field. The Piasa Birds meet up with Hillsboro at 4:30 p.m. today at home and Carlinville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, also at home.

Article continues after sponsor message