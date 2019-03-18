ST. LOUIS – Outside of being a beautiful day (seriously, go outside), Monday has other good weather news for the Riverbend – flooding will not be as bad as previously predicted.

Crests for most parts of the region are predicted to come this weekend, with levels staying in the minor and moderate ranges. Alton is expected to crest Saturday evening at 27.7 feet, which is still below moderate. Grafton will crest soon after – early Sunday morning – at a moderate level of 25.4 feet. The highest water levels in the immediate region seem to be in Hardin.

National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Patrick Walsh said snow pack in the Illinois River Basin is being compounded by the backwash of the Mississippi River to give Hardin a height of 31.3 feet by this weekend. While it tentatively appears to be a sort of crest, Walsh said it could see additional water rising, despite it appearing to flatten after that level.

As for the rest of this week, a chance of rain moves to the area Tuesday with no more than a quarter of an inch of rain expected. Temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week, which appears to stay dry after Tuesday and Wednesday, until they reach the 60s by Saturday.

