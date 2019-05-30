ALTON - Alton Police were on the scene of a vehicle stranded during an attempt to ford floodwaters. The Infiniti G35 stalled on Landmarks near its intersection with Broadway in Downtown Alton.

Article continues after sponsor message

The car had to be towed after being damaged by water levels reaching the bottoms of its doors. The G35 is a Japanese sports vehicle and rides low, but drivers of all vehicle types should exercise extreme caution and think before attempting to drive through these waters. Avoiding them completely is the safest bet.

River levels are expected to reach 39.3 feet by early next week given the next 24 hours of predicted precipitation. This looks to be the second-worst flood in Alton's history.

More like this: