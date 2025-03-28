Our Daily Show Interview! Lovelyloons Luxury Event Rentals & Balloon Decor

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS - LovelyLoons Luxury Event Rental and Balloon Decor has a new space in Fairview Heights, and owner Nancy Quiroz couldn’t be more excited.

Quiroz founded LovelyLoons three years ago, and it has taken off as the top spot to rent chairs, backdrops, tables, tents or “anything you might need,” she said. They also help plan parties, weddings, quinceañeras and more. Their new store, located at 111 Union Hill Road in Fairview Heights, will open on April 2, 2025, and offer party supplies and rental items for all events.

“I started with my daughter. She had a birthday party and we hired someone, and I was like, ‘Maybe I could do that too. I could probably start doing it and making other little kids happy,’” Quiroz remembered. “It just took off. We started with one party and it just took off.”

Over the past three years, the family-owned business has expanded to offer a variety of services. They specialize in balloon decor and event rentals. They also do a lot of event coordination and party planning.

Quiroz explained that people contact her for a free consultation, and they talk about what they want to see at their event. LovelyLoons will provide digital mock-ups and help their clients decide how they want to spend their money. The business works with several different vendors and can organize every aspect of the event if desired.

“We can coordinate everything,” Quiroz said. “Literally, everything from the venue to the execution the day of, so you don’t have to worry about anything. You sit with us, we do a free consultation, so you can just come and tell us what you need, what you’re looking for, and then we work out a plan. We work with the budget. We basically do it all for you. You don’t have to worry about the event.”

If you’re interested in working with LovelyLoons, Quiroz encourages you to contact them as soon as you decide you want to host an event. They recently did a backyard wedding with three weeks’ notice, and though it was the bride’s “dream backyard wedding” come true, Quiroz suggests reaching out earlier if possible.

But she is pleased that the bride loved the wedding, and she emphasized that this is the goal of LovelyLoons: to make sure their clients have their ideal events. She wants to help every customer make memories and enjoy the experience.

“We want to give the clients the best,” she explained. “The little details are the ones that count.”

Prices at LovelyLoons vary, but Quiroz noted that they will work with their clients to stay within budget. She prioritizes her clients’ desires and tries to offer them the best deals for their money.

“We work with everybody’s budget,” she said. “I tell my clients, I’m not asking you for your budget to give you the highest thing. I’m asking you because I want to work with that. If you tell me, ‘Hey, I have this amount of money,’ then I can give you options.”

The new store in Fairview Heights will be even more budget-friendly, with DIY balloon options and other party decor that community members can make themselves. The store opens on April 2, but Quiroz has planned a grand opening for May 6, 2025, and she looks forward to welcoming new and returning customers to the store to see what LovelyLoons has to offer.

Above all else, she wants to give back to the community and help people have great experiences.

“I just want to help, you know?” she said. “I want to help make memories, because no matter what, those memories are going to be always there.”

For more information about LovelyLoons Luxury Event Rental and Balloon Decor, visit their official website at LovelyLoonsLuxuryEvents.com or their official Facebook page.

