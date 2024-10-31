WOOD RIVER – LoveJoy United Presbyterian Church proudly announces the installation of new solar panels, a major step forward in its commitment to ecological stewardship as an Earth Care Congregation. The panels are projected to produce 68,874 KWh of electricity annually, powering the church and reducing its carbon footprint.

As an Earth Care Congregation, LoveJoy United actively engages in practices that honor God's creation. We are committed to recycling, using reusable dishes, cultivating a community garden, and nurturing native prairie and butterfly habitats on our grounds. These actions reflect our dedication to sustainable living and decreasing the harm we inflict on the world around us.

This commitment is deeply rooted in our faith. Scripture calls us to care for creation: Psalm 19 reminds us that "the heavens declare the glory of God," and Psalm 104 celebrates God's wisdom in creating the earth and its creatures. Our faith leads us to live out our baptismal calling by protecting the environment, ensuring that future generations inherit a world that reflects the goodness and beauty of God's creation.

In a special celebration on Sunday, October 21st, we were blessed with a visit from Mr. Sun, symbolizing the abundant energy we now harness to power our ministry. We also lived out our baptismal calling by using water from the baptismal font to bless the solar panels, reminding us that caring for the earth is both an ecological and theological necessity.

While we are driven by our faith to care for creation, we are grateful for the financial incentives provided by the State of Illinois and the federal government, which have made this project more feasible.

At LoveJoy United, we believe that caring for creation is integral to our faith, and we are excited to see how our new solar panels will help us further embody our mission to protect and sustain God's creation.

