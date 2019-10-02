Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey Named Southwestern Region Illinois Principal of the Year
ALTON – This week, Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey was named Illinois Principal of the Year for the Southwestern Region by the Illinois Principals Association.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Ducey was nominated by Matt Stimac, a principal in the East Alton District.
Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said John’s leadership at Lovejoy Elementary is so “very appreciated by our district. Anytime you visit the school, you can clearly see what outstanding relationships he has with students, parents, and staff.”
More like this: