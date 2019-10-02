Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey Named Southwestern Region Illinois Principal of the Year Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – This week, Lovejoy Elementary Principal John Ducey was named Illinois Principal of the Year for the Southwestern Region by the Illinois Principals Association. Article continues after sponsor message Ducey was nominated by Matt Stimac, a principal in the East Alton District. Alton School District Assistant Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner said John’s leadership at Lovejoy Elementary is so “very appreciated by our district. Anytime you visit the school, you can clearly see what outstanding relationships he has with students, parents, and staff.” More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending