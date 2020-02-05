

GRAFTON - Grab your sweetie – or your bestie – and join The Loading Dock for their 5th annual Couple’s Skate on Valentine’s Day. Lace up your skates, get cozy on their comfy couches, or roast s’mores by the fire. The event will take place from 5pm-10pm on Friday, February 14th. The fee is $25 and includes admission and skate rental for two guests.

“This special event is open to any two people, not just “couples”,” says Afton Hughes, Event Coordinator at The Loading Dock. “This is always a popular Daddy-Daughter date and a fun Girls’ Nights Out.”

In addition to the Couple’s Skate on February 14th, The Loading Dock will be open Saturday through Monday (President’s Day).

The Loading Dock also hosts corporate events and birthday parties. To book your event, please contact The Loading Dock at 618-786-3494 or loadingdock@gtec.com.

The Loading Dock’s outdoor patio remains open year-round for guests to eagle watch and enjoy the breathtaking scenery.

Ice Rink Hours:

Friday: 5pm-10pm

Saturday: 12pm-10pm

Sunday: 12pm-8pm

Monday (President’s Day): 11am-6pm

The Loading Dock is known as a top St. Louis entertainment destination featuring stunning river views, outdoor dining, live music, monthly flea markets, overnight accommodations, and seasonal ice skating in scenic Grafton, Illinois.

