LOUISVILLE, Ky. – SIUE men's soccer opened its spring season Saturday, falling 4-0 to Louisville City FC, a professional team which plays in the USL.

Though the match was an exhibition for both sides, SIUE Head Coach Mario Sanchez admitted it didn't make losing any easier.

"It's always tough to lose," he said. "It hurts the ego."

Louisville City FC is the first of two USL teams SIUE will face during the spring season. The Cougars also will face Saint Louis FC Sat., March 19 at Korte Stadium.

"They're a much better team than last year," Sanchez said of Louisville City FC. "I was really impressed with them"

SIUE defeated Louisville last season during the spring season.

"They were definitely more tuned in for us this year," Sanchez added.

Louisville City FC scored three goals in a span of seven minutes around the 30-minute mark.

"We didn't compete on a restart," Sanchez said. "It's very good experience and it is a couple of good lessons.

"First, you learn you can't take possessions off," Sanchez continued. "Secondly, you learn about that level of play – the speed, physicality and mentality."

Sanchez stressed the coaches purposefully planned a tough spring schedule.

"It really stretched us," he said. "You have to put guys under that kind of pressure in the spring so you know what you have comes to the fall."

