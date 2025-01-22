COLLINSVILLE - Louer Facility Planning, Inc., a leading provider of commercial interior design and furniture solutions in the St. Louis Metro East region, proudly announces the completion of its ownership transition. Yvette Paris, President, has successfully finalized the buyout of the business from its founder, Jane Louer, marking a significant milestone for the well-established firm.

Founded in January 1996 by Jane Louer in Edwardsville, Louer Facility Planning has spent nearly three decades creating thoughtful, high-quality commercial interiors for corporate, financial, government, education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations. Paris, who joined the firm as an entry-level interior designer in 2006 after graduating from San Diego State University, became President in 2023. The company moved its headquarters to Collinsville, in January 2008, where its showroom in the Eastport area continues to evolve, showcasing adaptable design solutions that respond to changing workplace and industry needs.

Under Paris’s leadership, Louer Facility Planning achieved over $6.7 million in sales in 2024, approaching record levels for the company. As part of its continued growth, April Dant has been promoted to Vice President of Operations. A shareholder in the company, Dant has been a key leader for over a decade, ensuring operational excellence and seamless project execution.

Article continues after sponsor message

To support increasing demand, the firm has expanded its team, hiring two full-time designers, including a Design Director, and two part-time support staff to enhance service capabilities and maintain Louer Facility Planning’s high standards.

“This transition represents an exciting new chapter for Louer Facility Planning,” said Paris. “Our focus remains on delivering exceptional design solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients. With a talented team and a shared vision for the future, we are well-positioned for continued success.”

Louer Facility Planning, Inc. specializes in designing and furnishing engaging, purpose-driven commercial interiors for organizations throughout the Metro East and Greater St. Louis regions.

More like this: