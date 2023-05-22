CHICAGO – The Lotto jackpot has rolled over again for Illinois Lottery players, this time to a staggering $15.9 million for tonight.

Monday night’s drawing will be for the largest jackpot offer of the year and the fourth largest in three years. The previous record-making jackpot was in June 2020, when an Illinois Lottery player won $16.5 million with Lotto.

Illinois Lottery players are buzzing with excitement about the potential to win a life-changing amount of money tonight. The Lotto jackpot has been growing all year with a couple of major wins of $1 million.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday, and Saturday, and the current jackpot is at $15.9 million for the next drawing tonight on Monday, May 22.

Lotto can be played for $2 per line, and tickets can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app.

About the Illinois Lottery:
Founded in 1974, the Illinois Lottery has contributed over $24 billion (since 1985) to the state’s Common School Fund to assist K-12 public schools, as well as hundreds of millions of dollars to the Capital Projects Fund and to special causes. For more information, visit IllinoisLottery.com.

