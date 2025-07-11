SPRINGFIELD - As Illinois marks Lottery Week from July 14 to 18 and approaches National Lottery Day on July 17, the Illinois Lottery has released notable statistics from fiscal year 2025, highlighting significant winnings and contributions to state programs.

Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, 38 Illinois residents became millionaires by winning $1 million or more. Overall, players claimed a total of $2.6 billion in prizes during this period. Retail partners also benefited, earning an estimated $172 million in commissions and bonuses.

A substantial portion of lottery proceeds, approximately 99%, was allocated to the Common School Fund, which supports K-12 education funding across Illinois. Additionally, specialty scratch tickets generated funds for various charitable causes, including The United Negro College Fund, Alzheimer’s and breast cancer research, homelessness prevention, HIV/AIDS support services, Special Olympics Illinois, veterans’ assistance, and multiple sclerosis research.

The Illinois Lottery also shared data on millionaire winners by Zodiac sign for 2024. Aquarius led with 12 million-dollar winners, followed by Capricorn, Aries, and Leo with 11 each. Libra, Scorpio, and Taurus each had 10 winners, Virgo had nine, Cancer eight, Pisces six, and Gemini and Sagittarius five apiece.

Regarding the timing of winnings, Friday emerged as the day with the highest number of millionaire wins, followed by Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday ranked next, with Saturday, Thursday, and Sunday trailing in that order.

These insights provide a snapshot of the Illinois Lottery’s impact on players, retailers, and state-supported programs during the past fiscal year.

Millionaire Moments: By the Stars

Ever wonder if your Zodiac sign is lucky? Here’s how many million-dollar winners in 2024 were born under each sign:

Aquarius (12)

Capricorn, Aries, Leo (11 each)

Libra, Scorpio, Taurus (10 each)

Article continues after sponsor message

Virgo (9)

Cancer (8)

Pisces (6)

Gemini, Sagittarius (5 each)

Best Day to Play?

Looking for the luckiest day of the week? Based on prize data, here’s how the days stack up from highest to lowest amount of millionaire wins:

Friday

Monday & Tuesday

Wednesday

Saturday

Thursday

Sunday

More like this: