EDWARDSVILLE - Legendary Edwardsville Head Girls Basketball Coach Lori Blade has announced her retirement after 26 seasons and 743 career wins.

Blade announced her decision on Thursday with a video conference to her girls squad. She will continue to coach softball and teach physical education, Edwardsville High School Athletic Director Alex Fox said.

Blade, now 54, has final coaching girls high school basketball coaching record of 743-92. She eighth on the all-time IHSA list. Fox pointed out that Blade is the only coach to win 700 games in both basketball and softball, two different sports, in IHSA history. She has a 729-118 career girls softball record. Coach Blade won 510 games with 65 losses at EHS over 18 years.

Fox said a search will begin for a successor for Coach Blade as girls basketball coach and applications are being entertained.

He said Coach Blade has done things that no one else will ever do in EHS coaching history, at least in his lifetime.

Fox said what he has always admires about Coach Blade is it hasn't been just about the wins, but always the "kids."

Fox said Coach Blade gives credit to the players for her success. Coach Blade also had tremendous success in Carrollton that involved a state championship run. Coach Blade spent eight years in Carrollton before arriving on the scene in Edwardsville for 18 years.

"Lori is a perfectionist in a sense and pays close attention to detail," Fox said. "She is a Hall of Famer in both basketball and softball. It has always been about the kids for Coach Blade and ensuring they get an opportunity to fulfill their dreams either as a high school player, college player, and be a success in life."

