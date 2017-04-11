BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – After a perfect 5-0 week, the SIUE softball Cougars had two Ohio Valley Conference weekly honorees.

Sarah Lopesilvero (Simpsonville, Kentucky) was named Co-Player of the Week in the OVC. Haley Chambers-Book (Coatesville, Indiana) was selected as the OVC Pitcher of the Week.

Lopesilvero hit two home runs and drove in eight runs while hitting .412 for the week. The senior shortstop hit a three-run homer against Bradley that aided in a short game win over the Braves. She added a two-run homer against Morehead State. She notched two hits and two RBIs in the opener at Eastern Kentucky as well as an RBI in the extra-inning win against the Colonels. Lopesilvero shared the weekly honor with Murray State's Jessica Twaddle.

Chambers-Book won the OVC weekly award for the third consecutive week and the fourth time this season. The senior left-hander tossed three complete game shutouts and added a win in relief. She did not give up a run in 21 innings of work against Bradley, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State while striking out 24 batters.

It was the 15th time in her collegiate career that Chambers-Book has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week.

SIUE softball returns to action Wednesday with a road contest at Illinois. Game time is 5 p.m.