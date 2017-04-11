Lopesilvero, Chambers-Book Honored by OVC
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – After a perfect 5-0 week, the SIUE softball Cougars had two Ohio Valley Conference weekly honorees.
Sarah Lopesilvero (Simpsonville, Kentucky) was named Co-Player of the Week in the OVC. Haley Chambers-Book (Coatesville, Indiana) was selected as the OVC Pitcher of the Week.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Lopesilvero hit two home runs and drove in eight runs while hitting .412 for the week. The senior shortstop hit a three-run homer against Bradley that aided in a short game win over the Braves. She added a two-run homer against Morehead State. She notched two hits and two RBIs in the opener at Eastern Kentucky as well as an RBI in the extra-inning win against the Colonels. Lopesilvero shared the weekly honor with Murray State's Jessica Twaddle.
Chambers-Book won the OVC weekly award for the third consecutive week and the fourth time this season. The senior left-hander tossed three complete game shutouts and added a win in relief. She did not give up a run in 21 innings of work against Bradley, Eastern Kentucky and Morehead State while striking out 24 batters.
It was the 15th time in her collegiate career that Chambers-Book has been named OVC Pitcher of the Week.
SIUE softball returns to action Wednesday with a road contest at Illinois. Game time is 5 p.m.