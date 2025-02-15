O'FALLON, IL. - As part of its commitment to commemorating the United States upcoming Semiquincentennial, the Looking Glass Prairie Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) recently donated books to two Central Division 104 O’Fallon schools. The donated books all relate to the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, life in colonial times, and/or stories about the people involved.

Chapter members Melissa McArthur and Margaret Truitt applied for and received a $500 Celebration Grant from the NSDAR. The grant enables chapters to honor the men and women who achieved American Independence and to celebrate the birth of our nation. NSDAR President General Pamela Edwards Rouse Wright said the grants “form a foundation as we prepare for our nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations.”

Chapter members approved the use of an additional $250 from chapter fundraising efforts.

McArthur and Truitt then worked closely with the principals of Joseph Arthur Middle School and Dawn Elsner Elementary School to establish a ‘wish list’ of books to enrich students understanding of and cultivate interest in the Revolutionary War timeframe.

“One of our main goals in purchasing the books,” said McArthur, “was to highlight the under-represented groups of Patriots that served in the American Revolution. It was a pleasure working with these two schools to make this donation happen.

In donating these books to the two schools, the Looking Glass Prairie chapter helped fulfill DAR’s mission: historic preservation, education. and patriotism.

On July 4, 2026, the United States will commemorate and celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence: its semiquinentennial. DAR was the first heritage society to formally partner with America250, the nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission.

The Looking Glass Prairie Chapter NSDAR is proud to participate in the anniversary celebration. Learn more about the chapter and its activities at Looking Glass Prairie NSDAR Home.

